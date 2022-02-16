ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

9 families displaced after apartment fire

WWL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article9 families are looking for new places to...

www.wwltv.com

insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Grieving sisters face eviction from family home three weeks after beloved mother dies from cancer

Two grieving sisters face homelessness after being forced to find a new home just three weeks after their mother died from cancer. Brogan Webb, 23, says a housing association told her and her 21-year-old sister Taylor they had to move out of their Glasgow home because they lost their mother’s address as primary residence after moving into student accommodation. Though the sisters do not plan to stay in their mother’s home long-term, they feel they need more time to look for a new place rather then a sudden eviction while they are still grieving. Ms Webb said: “We are willing...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Crewe dog attack: Bullmastiff attacking woman and boy shot dead by police

Police in Crewe have shot dead a dog that attacked a boy and a woman as well as mauled another pet to death. The dog reportedly attacked a smaller dog first, before injuring a boy and woman, on Richmond Road in Crewe at around 3:30pm on Saturday. The woman and a teenage boy both sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were both taken to hospital for further treatment.The dog believed to have been a Bullmastiff-type breed and was shot dead by armed police who were called in.A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog that was dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-TV

VIDEO: Man steals fridge from unoccupied renovated home

NEW ORLEANS — A video released by the New Orleans Police Department shows a man stealing a Samsung refrigerator from an unoccupied renovated home in the 6400 block of Baccich Street. Police say the suspect entered the home through a back window on February 16 around 4:51 a.m. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Several early morning fires reported across southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters were battling several fires across southeast Louisiana overnight, including two fires in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The New Orleans Fire Department says a fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a vacant home in the 3200 block of Toledano Street in the Broadmoor neighborhood. Firefighters said the flames spread to an adjacent duplex before they were under control. Five residents of the duplex were displaced and they told officials that the home where the fire started is often frequented by vagrants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MotorBiscuit

An Off-Duty Trained Firefighter Medic and ER Nurse Rushed to Save a Woman From a Burning Car on New Year’s Day

Real-life car accidents aren’t like the movies. When car accidents happen nearby, you wouldn’t be alone in freezing up, unsure of what to do. Even if you feel an immediate urge to help, chances are you’re not suddenly going to spring into action and rescue people as you see on Chicago Fire or 9-1-1. That is, unless you are an off-duty trained professional, like Courtney Barcellos, who, along with several bystanders, was able to save a young girl from a burning car crash on New Year’s Day.
ATLANTA, GA

