Star Bulk Carriers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $300.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of $2.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $499.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $680.5 million, or $6.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

