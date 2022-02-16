ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byhalia, MS

Byhalia, MS mayor resigns after accusations of racially insensitive comments

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAVFD_0eGeWr2w00

BYHALIA, Miss. ( WREG ) — A day after Byhalia, Mississippi Mayor Bill Dawson unexpectedly announced his resignation, some are raising questions about the reason behind his departure.

Dawson, who announced his resignation after Tuesday night’s Town Hall meeting, said he is stepping down because of his health and the health of his wife.

But some believe it could be related to accusations that the mayor made racially insensitive comments that were allegedly overheard by a Town Hall clerk.

Crack pipe concern causes friction between Blackburn, White House

The accusations, posted on social media, claimed Dawson told a white woman who’d planned on leaving her position not to pull applications from African American women.

“He did not want a black secretary in this office and it’s very disturbing to me,” said Bud Richmond with the Marshall County NAACP.

Richmond said there are even stronger accusations claiming Mayor Dawson wanted fashion magazines like “Ebony” removed from the lobby of Town Hall during Black History Month.

“He said, ‘because I’m not going to walk through here for the rest of the month looking at these black nappy headed women on these front pages,’” Richmond said.

The woman who made the accusations was scheduled to appear at Tuesday’s regular board meeting at Byhalia’s Town Hall, but to the surprise of a packed boardroom, the meeting moved into executive session and was closed to the public.

But when the Mayor finally emerged, he announced health issues as his reason for resigning.

What to expect for severe storms Thursday

“We were thinking he was gonna make a statement giving the town, the citizens an apology from the comments they say was made on social media,” said Antjuan Lester with Marshall County NAACP.

The accusations against the mayor shocked resident John Wayne.

“I campaigned for him, helped to get him in office and I think made a good mayor,” Wayne said. “I’ve never known him to say anything bad about anybody.”

Debby Tuttle Weathers, president of Planning and Zoning for Byhalia, said she believes the mayor resigned for health reasons.

“I truly believe he has made a very hard decision to put his family first,” Weathers said. “There were some racial slur accusations made. I cannot personally speak to or attest to that happening. I was not present.”

Dawson tendered his resignation Wednesday. Alderman William Rose is now Vice Mayor Pro-Tem.

WREG Newsletters: Get news in your inbox

The NAACP did not lay out a specific plan of action regarding the accusations.

We tried to talk to the woman who made the accusations but she did not want to comment.

The minutes from the board meeting were not available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 16

jaleyone young
4d ago

All white people be racist like I don’t get it who teach these people to hate everybody 😂

Reply(9)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Tennessee father and son charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son from Middle Tennessee are accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach on the U.S. Capitol. Mark Waynick, 51, and his son, Jerry McKane Waynick, 19, both of Charlotte, Tennessee, were arrested in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Byhalia, MS
WREG

5 MS school districts to dismiss early

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five school districts in Mississippi will be closing early Thursday ahead of the severe weather that’s expected to hit the Mid-South. The following districts in Mississippi will dismiss classes around noon: North Tippah School District at 11:45 a.m. Benton County School Districts at 11:45 a.m. Corinth School District at 12:30 p.m. Marshall […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter. Multiple people spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on […]
AUSTIN, TX
WREG

TN bill targets parents behind on child support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Parents three years or more behind on child support could lose custody or visitation rights if one Tennessee bill becomes law. HB 1866 cleared a House committee this week but is already stirring up debate among Tennessee lawmakers. “Why do we want to add more tools to remove the father?” said Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crime Commission unveils 5-year plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders unveiled a new plan to fight crime in Memphis and Shelby County. The Crime Commission describes this five-year plan as balanced, evidence-based, and informed. The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission announced a new 5-year safe community action plan with some key players. “Many times we are asked what are we doing,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Pro Tem#Ms#Blackburn#African American#Town Hall During
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
White House
WREG

MPD names two persons of interest in Young Dolph case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more men who they say are persons of interest in the Young Dolph shooting death. Officers say Devin Burns, 26, is five feet, six inches tall weighing around 135 pounds. They are also looking for Joshua Taylor, 26, who is six feet, six inches tall and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Boyfriends get involved in women’s argument, one left dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after officers say an altercation in October between two women led to a man being shot and killed. Police said two women got into an argument that turned physical on Oct. 5, 2021 at Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser on Rangeline Road. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two critical in North Memphis apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a suspect who they say shot two people on Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. at April Woods apartments. MPD said a man and woman were both taken to the hospital listed in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy