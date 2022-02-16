Community Health Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $178 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $230 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.37 billion.

Community Health Systems expects full-year earnings to be $1 to $1.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.6 billion to $13.1 billion.

_____

