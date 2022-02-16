Empire State Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $49.8 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.2 million, or 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $160.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $139.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $194.9 million. Revenue was reported as $559.7 million.

