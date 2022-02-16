Memphis Police working with clergy to fight crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis Police Department’s Clergy Police Academy is allowing religious leaders to get involved in tackling crime problems in their communities.

Many believe prayer is the answer to the city’s raging gun violence as Memphis Police have already recorded 40 homicides 47 days into the new year.

33 of those homicides are considered murders.

Pastor Charlie Caswell with Impact Baptist Church in Frayser is a graduate of MPD’s Clergy Police Academy.

The program includes a five week, 10-hour curriculum that brings together law enforcement and faith-based leaders exposing them to crime-related issues.

“You get the inside information about how the operations of the police department. You get the experience of the ride alongs,” Caswell said. “We’re able to bring that back to our congregation and community..”

MPD said a new class of clergy members will start the academy next month.

Pastor Dr. Earle Fisher with Abyssinian Baptist Church said the program has potential, but it needs to go beyond the surface and tackle challenges.

“A way try to try to have some healthy conversations about things like cultural sensitivity training and police accountability,” he said.

Caswell said clergy in academy are often called to calm tension situations with police and civilians.

“Many of our congregation not going to talk to the police because past experience in the community but they will talk to us,” he said.

Both say there’s power in prayer, but there needs to be more resources to stop the violence.

“I don’t think any black church or community is short on people who are praying.. what we are short on is the type of policies that make it possible for us to have access to an equitable education and livable wage job,” Fisher said.

If you are interested in enrolling in the program, you can apply here .

