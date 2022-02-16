ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stag: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $90 million, or 51 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 52 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $86.2 million, or 50 cents per share.

The industrial real estate investment trust, based in Boston, posted revenue of $147.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $344.3 million. Revenue was reported as $562.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAG

The Associated Press

This Week: Consumer confidence, Lowe’s earns, new home sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Conference Board delivers its latest monthly index of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday. Economists project the index, which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the outlook for the future, declined to 109.5...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

