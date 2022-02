The freight rail industry is bucking a Biden administration proposal that would force it to share cargo with competitors in an effort to make shipping more cost-efficient. President Joe Biden last July asked the chair of the independent Surface Transportation Board to consider the rule in order to allow shippers to seek competitive bids for moving freight. On Monday, the STB finalized the comment period and has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for March 15.

