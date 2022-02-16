ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian wants a 'new life'

York News-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian has insisted she “deserves” to...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West shares photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date in new Valentine’s Day post

In his first post on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West has shared a picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on a date.The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye and who was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until their split last year, wrote: “I don’t have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative I’m not giving up on my family…”Sharing a picture from the Daily Mail website of Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian and actor Davidson, out on a date, West added: “I bought this coat for Kim before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Chicago, 4, To Target & Has Adorable Reunion With True Thompson, 3

The Kardashian cousins had some fun, while dancing around the aisles at Target, during a relaxed shopping trip. Kim Kardashian, 41, and her daughter Chicago, 4, had a sweet mommy-daughter bonding day at Target on Thursday February 3, when they had a sweet surprise, running into Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 3, who was also out on a Target trip. Kim posted a few sweet photos and videos of the cousins hugging and dancing to her Instagram Story, and the two girls looked super happy to see each other.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In Melt Your Heart

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. While out running errands on Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West bumped into someone very unexpected: Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. And of course, upon seeing each other—in Target of all places!—the two did what any little cousins would do in that fated moment: celebrate with a huge hug and proceed to jump around in circles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Emerges With North West, 7, After Nasty Feud With Kanye Over TikTok Use

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday after Kanye West’s Instagram rants made headlines over the weekend. Kim Kardashian and daughter North were seen exiting an office building on Tuesday, Feb. 8, spotted for the first time since Kim’s ex and North’s father Kanye West went on a series of rants about the parenting situation of he and Kim’s four children. In photos you can see here, Kim wore a casual look for the outing, sporting black Balenciaga leggings, a short, black, Vetements jacket, and black adidas YEEZY 450 sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kanye West reacts after Kim Kardashian explains reason for divorcing him in new interview

Kanye West has issued a Kim Kardashian plea after his ex explained her reasoning for divorcing him in a new interview.In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, after seven years of marriage.However, since their breakup, the pair have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him.In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Claims He Wasn’t Invited To Daughter’s Birthday, He Wants A ‘Public Apology’ From Kim Kardashian And Her Family

Kanye West has never been one to hold back his feelings on a situation, but this has been especially true over the past few months. The rapper has not only been candid about the state of his divorce with Kim Kardashian but also her alleged co-parenting methods. Just recently, the rapper accused his estranged wife of barring him from their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. While West eventually made it to the event (with help from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott), he now wants a “public apology” from Kardashian and her entire family.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy