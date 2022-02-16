ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tronox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) _ Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $83 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grimsby, Britain-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $884 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $286 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.57 billion.

Tronox expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.08 to $3.59 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROX

