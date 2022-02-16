AWS brings its Local Zones mini data centers to 32 new cities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today opened its new International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center—MU4—located in Aschheim near Munich, Germany. The development of MU4 aims to support the growing digital needs of local companies—particularly from the automotive, industrial, financial and healthcare sectors—by providing them with direct, secure and fast connections to a multitude of cloud providers, services and partners. The new site is carrier-neutral and offers customers access to a comprehensive digital ecosystem spanning various industries and markets through Platform Equinix®. In addition, customers benefit from Equinix's colocation and interconnection services, including the software-defined Equinix Fabric™ service, which enables enterprises to quickly and flexibly connect to leading cloud and network providers.
