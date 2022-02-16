ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AWS brings its Local Zones mini data centers to 32 new cities

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, after first teasing this announcement at its re:Invent conference last year, AWS is announcing a major expansion its original set of 16 Local Zones to 48. These new zones will be located in cities across 26 countries: Amsterdam, Athens, Auckland, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Berlin, Bogotá, Brisbane, Brussels, Buenos...

