Cold winds will diminish across the Susquehanna Valley tonight. With clear skies we'll drop to the mid 20s. A fast moving cold front will cross the Commonwealth Saturday morning and midday. This could bring some snow showers or squalls that could coat roads and make them slick along with poor visibility. These won't last long and skies will clear in the afternoon but with strong winds it'll fell like the teens. After another very cold night Saturday night, we moderate to seasonable 40 with sun on Sunday. President's Day will be quite pleasant with temperatures back in the 50s. Rain looks to return on Tuesday but the mild temperatures will stay around into Midweek. It'll get colder later in the week and there's a chance of a wintry mix. That will be followed by another chilly weekend next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO