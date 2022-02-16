ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documentcloud: Wisconsin Constitution, Art. 1, Sec. 14

Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Solar opponents say Wisconsin Constitution bars leases, ask regulators to toss...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Related
Wiscnews.com

Solar opponents say Wisconsin Constitution bars leases, ask regulators to toss permit application

Opponents of a proposed Dane County solar farm say utilities should not be allowed to buy the project because it depends on leases that may violate the Wisconsin Constitution. Invenergy, a Chicago-based developer, is seeking a permit to build a solar-plus-storage facility on about 2,400 acres west of Cambridge, which three utilities, including We Energies and Madison Gas and Electric, want to purchase for $649 million.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Wyoming News

Wisconsin

- Sites commemorating Black history: 7 (5 with state significance, 0 with national significance) - Kliese Housebarn (Emmet) - 16th Street Viaduct (Milwaukee) - Lloyd A. Barbee House (Milwaukee) Lloyd A. Barbee House is home to attorney and civil rights activist Lloyd Augusta Barbee, who won the seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1964 and served as the only Black man in the Wisconsin state legislature until 1977. This single-family, Victorian-style home, built in 1890, was purchased by Barbee in 1966 and he lived there until 1980. In his lifetime, Barbee tackled various topics like the Fair Housing Act and pushed for Black and multicultural history to be taught in Wisconsin’s public schools.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin Assembly passes proposed constitutional amendment to increase cash bail amounts

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — In a 70-21 vote, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill for a state constitutional amendment to increase cash bail amounts in a quest to make it harder for those with a violent history to post bail and be free before their trials. State Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield, believes amending the Constitution would help aid judges consider...
WISCONSIN STATE
Victoria Advocate

Invenergy_IllinoisGBX_Map_v1

Planned Kansas wind-farm energy line through Illinois worries some. (The Center Square) – Energy legislation approved in Illinois last summer opened the door for a Kansas wind-powered transmission line to carry electricity across the southern part of the state. Some have concerns.
ILLINOIS STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Governor Evers Appoints Rafael Francisco Salas to Wisconsin Arts Board

Governor Tony Evers has appointed Rafael Francisco Salas to the Wisconsin Arts Board, the state agency responsible for the support and development of the arts throughout Wisconsin. Mr. Salas succeeds retiring board member Robert Wagner of Mequon. Mr. Salas is a Wisconsin based artist, and Professor of Art and Chair...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Erie Times News

Guest Opinion: Protect the Pennsylvania Constitution

The Constitution of Pennsylvania is under attack. The document defining our fundamental rights as Pennsylvanians is getting the Sharpie treatment by lawmakers who are under the influence of special interests and out-of-state dark money groups. They can’t get laws passed in the usual, constitutionally-prescribed way, and so they’re targeting the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Biden administration proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green card applications

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations that would limit the number of public benefits that can weigh against immigrants applying for permanent U.S. residency, or green cards. Under the proposal, U.S. immigration caseworkers would only consider participation in income assistance programs like Supplemental Security Income and Temporary Assistance...
U.S. POLITICS
Leader-Telegram

Local artists featured in book on extensive history of art in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE — Area artists based out of Artisan Forge Studios have been featured in a book about the comprehensive history of Wisconsin art, “A Creative Place: The History of Wisconsin Art.”. “A Creative Place,” co-authored by Thomas Lidtke and Annemarie Sawkins in December 2021, describes the 13,000-year...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Missoulian

Opinion: Constitutional initiative is bad for Montanans

The constitution of the state of Montana is something I hold in great reverence. My grandfather was one of the 100 delegates to the 1972 Constitutional Convention that crafted Montana’s guiding document. Those 100 citizens, forever leaders in our state’s history, wrote a constitution which is highly respected throughout the nation as a model of self-governance.
MONTANA STATE
Victoria Advocate

528020_6_.jpg

Where have all the lockdowns gone? Despite a record-shattering rise in COVID-19 cases, America’s governors are refusing to issue stay-at-home orders, business closures and other draconian measures popular in the pandemic’s first year. Elected leaders are instead relying on recommendations, not coercion, and no wonder: Lockdowns have been proven to be a failed policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

New Hampshire approves rules limiting remote instruction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire schools no longer can shift to fully remote or hybrid instruction due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Both the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the State Board of Education approved new rules Friday requiring schools to provide in-person instruction except in cases of inclement weather or when a parent requests remote learning for an individual student.
WEATHER
Washington Post

Abortion rights proposed for Maryland Constitution

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones wants voters to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, pushing a measure that could be on the ballot this fall. Flanked by female lawmakers and Planned Parenthood of Maryland leaders, Jones (D-Baltimore County) launched the effort Monday against a backdrop of mounting challenges to the landmark Roe v. Wade case.
MARYLAND STATE
Victoria Advocate

VISD Education Foundation receives largest donation ever

The VISD Education Foundation was awarded their single largest donation ever on Wednesday. San Antonio-based law firm Pearson Legal donated $200,000 to the nonprofit foundation. “When I first saw the e-mail come through, I read that thing five times,” said Lucy Herrera, president of the foundation. “I thought ‘Oh, the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Amazing service at Sew Much More Embroidery

I recently was in need of some embroidery work and found a location on Laurent Street. I had done business with other local embroidery shops in town, but the prices, service, and quality of work at Sew Much More Embroidery just blew me away. I walked in with a logo...
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria Advocate

Rig Count for week ending Feb. 18

The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties. Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.
ECONOMY
Victoria Advocate

Alabama university joins in partnership with Grenada school

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The University of North Alabama has become the first school in the state to begin a direct-admission partnership with a medical school in the southern Caribbean. The university, located in northwest Alabama, has started a new program that will let qualified graduates who meet requirements...
ALABAMA STATE

