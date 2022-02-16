Documentcloud: Wisconsin Constitution, Art. 1, Sec. 14

- Sites commemorating Black history: 7 (5 with state significance, 0 with national significance) - Kliese Housebarn (Emmet) - 16th Street Viaduct (Milwaukee) - Lloyd A. Barbee House (Milwaukee) Lloyd A. Barbee House is home to attorney and civil rights activist Lloyd Augusta Barbee, who won the seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1964 and served as the only Black man in the Wisconsin state legislature until 1977. This single-family, Victorian-style home, built in 1890, was purchased by Barbee in 1966 and he lived there until 1980. In his lifetime, Barbee tackled various topics like the Fair Housing Act and pushed for Black and multicultural history to be taught in Wisconsin’s public schools.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO