Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Unintentionally Throws Shade at Fans

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

Pederson fired off a tweet that was not appreciated by some LA sports fans.

There's been plenty of talk about championship parades in Los Angeles this week. After the Rams won the Super Bowl this past Sunday, both Dodgers third baseman and Lakers superstar LeBron James publicly pushed for including the Dodgers and Lakers in the Rams championship parade. The internet reacted, including former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson .

Pederson's tweet was well-natured, but didn't come off that way.

Pederson's statement comes fresh off the heels of his Braves teammate Tyler Matzek openly questioning the legitimacy of the Dodgers 2020 "bubbleship".

Joc was a key piece of the Braves 2021 championship team. In classic Pederson form, Joc was seen tossing pearl necklaces into the crowd and puffing on a cigar at the Braves parade.

Pederson infamously wore a pearl necklace throughout the Braves title run.

The left-handed slugger played his first seven years in the majors with the Dodgers. Pederson mashed 130 home runs and posted a .806 as a Dodger.

Joc's power stroke, defense, and playful personality made him a fan favorite. Pederson's prowess in the playoffs only added to his popularity.

He posted an absurd 1.200 OPS in 12 at-bats in the 2020 World Series. Against Houston in 2017, Pederson logged a 1.344 OPS in 18 at-bats. If the Dodgers had beat the cheatin' 'Stros, there's a good chance his three home runs and five RBI would've gotten him the World Series MVP.

Joc probably didn't mean to take a swipe at LA sports fans. He's not "one of those guys".

Like anyone, Joc should've thought about his tweet before hitting send.

Inside The Dodgers

