ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. investigation finds that former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke misused position

By Rina Torchinsky
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke testifies before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources during a...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she may run for president after encouragement from Alex Jones

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she may consider running for US president in the future after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones encouraged her to seek the nation’s highest office. During an interview on Wednesday advertised as the “most censored broadcast in the world,” Mr Jones told Ms Greene that she would make a good candidate for president. He told the Georgia Republican that she might have a “better chance at winning than even Trump.” “Can we get you to run for president in the next few years?” he asked Ms Greene, lauding her “voting record.” Mr Jones then pitched...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zinke
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
POLITICO

GOP senators steer clear of Trump as rift deepens

The Breakers resort is about 3 miles from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. When more than 20 Republican senators headed there last weekend, though, only three attended an event with Donald Trump. And some say they steered clear of the former president intentionally as they raised money to take back the...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#Interior Secretary#Capitol Hill#Inspector General
Reuters

Exclusive: Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry

People on Twitter ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her latest cringe-worthy tweet attacking President Joe Biden. On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”. Some critics reworked the line to mock the lawmaker. Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments,...
COLORADO STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy