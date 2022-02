Whether you're a side or hot sleeper, someone with chronic back pain or the type of person who dozes off as soon as they lay down, the process of finding a new mattress can be anything but dream-like. With the variety of mattress sizes (they range from twin up to a California king) on the market, predetermining the best one for you and your space can, well, keep you up at night. To streamline your decision, we tapped Marissa Murphy-Adriaanse, the Director of Operations and E-Commerce at Pioneer Linens, and mattress experts at Avocado Green Mattress to share their tips and industry tricks.

