The New BMW 8 X JEFF KOONS Limited Edition Is A Unique Way To Spend $350,000

As the 21st century has spiraled unceasingly, producing increasingly heightened ways for artists to engage with high-octane capital and creative collaborations, Jeff Koons has found a new way to raise eyebrows. On Thursday, BMW announced the debut of the 8 X JEFF KOONS edition, a limited series of 99 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupés that’ve been embossed with a design specially created by Koons; this is the latest iteration in BMW’s Art Car project. What Koons came up with is a cartoon-adjacent tribute to Pop Art that interpolates eleven different colors, puffs of smoke and explosions of stars. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse is touting this as a “rolling sculpture” that’s intended “not only be displayed as a coveted collector’s item in museums but will also be allowed to flourish on the road as a genuine BMW.”
Comments / 0