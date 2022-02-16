ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New BMW 8 X JEFF KOONS Limited Edition Is A Unique Way To Spend $350,000

Cover picture for the articleThis might not be a classic BMW Art Car but it’s got to be the next best thing as the German brand has teamed up with American artist Jeff Koons for the creation of the 8 X JEFF KOONS, a very custom and unique version of the 8-series Gran Coupe. Let’s...

Robb Report

Jeff Koons Turned a BMW M850i xDrive Into Pop Art You Can Drive

Click here to read the full article. Creative expression is taking over the City of Angels this week during Frieze Los Angeles, the international art fair—happening in Beverly Hills—that draws patrons, dealers, curators and the curious to see what’s new on today’s fine-art front. Debuting there is the 8 X Jeff Koons, an extremely limited-edition model created by the artist for BMW. The vehicle chosen as his “canvas” is the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, interpreted by Koons with both a customized interior and exterior unmistakable for that of any other car. “I’m so excited about this countdown until its...
Observer

Jeff Koons’s Latest Collaboration with BMW Is Inspired by Pop Art

As the 21st century has spiraled unceasingly, producing increasingly heightened ways for artists to engage with high-octane capital and creative collaborations, Jeff Koons has found a new way to raise eyebrows. On Thursday, BMW announced the debut of the 8 X JEFF KOONS edition, a limited series of 99 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupés that’ve been embossed with a design specially created by Koons; this is the latest iteration in BMW’s Art Car project. What Koons came up with is a cartoon-adjacent tribute to Pop Art that interpolates eleven different colors, puffs of smoke and explosions of stars. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse is touting this as a “rolling sculpture” that’s intended “not only be displayed as a coveted collector’s item in museums but will also be allowed to flourish on the road as a genuine BMW.”
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
Motor1.com

BMW 8 Series Art Car By Jeff Koons Has Interior With Spider-Man Vibes

BMW partners with famous artist Jeff Koons to create a limited run of 99 units of the 8 Series Gran Coupe that are rolling pieces of art. The company calls the vehicle The 8 X Jeff Koons. The automaker will sell the first one to benefit charity as part of a Christie's auction in New York on April 4. The rest of the examples will retail for $350,995 after destination in the United States.
yankodesign.com

BMW 8 x Jeff Koons Edition is like a superhero comic book on wheels

Some cars are designed to be speed demons, both in their engines as well as in their forms. Every part of a car, of course, is designed not just for looks but also for aerodynamics. That doesn’t mean you can’t find other ways to express that idea of speed in other ways, from colors to decals. And if you’re going to express speed with something that will really turn heads, you might as well do it in one of the most expressive media available: comic books.
topgear.com

BMW is making 99 examples of these Jeff Koons art cars

The 8 Series Gran Coupe is the latest BMW to get the art car treatment. What do we think?. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Big news in the world of colourful cars: Jeff Koons – the...
Vogue Magazine

Limited-Edition PhotoVogue Print

Look out for your limited-edition print—hand-selected by Anna Wintour and signed by the artist—on its way to you as part of your welcome gift. Alexandra Von Fuerst is a visual artist using photography to raise awareness of the interconnection between the human body and nature, applying a feminine perspective to address acceptance of the taboos of contemporary social culture.
PHOTOGRAPHY

