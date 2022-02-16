ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

Teaneck woman charged with running massive prostitution ring, arrested at Newark Airport

By Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 8 days ago

A woman charged with running a massive prostitution and sex trafficking ring , whom authorities believed to be hiding in Colombia, was arrested Tuesday as she attempted to reenter the country at Newark Liberty International Airport, prosecutors said.

Birmania "Nancy" Rincon, 63, of Teaneck, was among 22 people charged with being part of  the international syndicate, which prosecutors allege brought 50 women to the U.S. from Mexico over five years, forcing the victims into prostitution.

Authorities said they had been searching for Rincon, one of the organization's alleged ringleaders, since last year, when they executed 19 search warrants across North Jersey and arrested 21 suspects in a sweep dubbed "Operation Hope in Darkness."

However, Rincon had fled, authorities said, and had been wanted on charges related to prostitution and human trafficking since then.

Last month, a grand jury indicted her on charges of racketeering, promoting prostitution, financing criminal activity and promoting organized street crime.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck woman charged with running massive prostitution ring, arrested at Newark Airport

