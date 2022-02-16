County optional real estate tax bill fails in House

CHEYENNE (WTE) – House Bill 35, the “county optional real estate tax," failed to receive the necessary votes to move forward on the House floor, on Wednesday morning.

The tally was 40 against, 19 for, among all House members.

The bil l would have allowed counties to implement a local, optional 1% tax on real estate sales.

Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, said she was opposed to the proposal. She called it an unequal tax.

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, spoke in favor of the legislation. He said it would help Teton County recoup revenue to ease housing shortages in the northwestern part of the state.