Channel your inner songwriter with these discounted music classes

Whether you're a die-hard "little monster" or could listen to old school jazz all day long, your love for music runs deep. And after listening to so much music over the years, you've thought about writing your own tunes or at least picking up a new instrument from time to time. So, what's stopping you?

From being too expensive to not having the time to practice, there may be lots of reasons why you haven't channeled your inner musician. But with the deeply discounted online courses offered in The 2022 All-In-One Piano & Musician Training Bundle , these excuses will go right out the window. On sale for just $34 (reg. $1,600), the bundle is designed to be taken at your own pace and from the comfort of your computer.

The courses in the bundle are all led by real, professional musicians with a wide range of expertise. In fact, every instructor in the program has earned high ratings by past and current students, with scores as high as 4.9 out of 5 stars. From composers to blues musicians to audio engineers, these music teachers give students great insight into the creative music process, helping them uncover their own unique style.

In addition to learning some of the basics in instrumentation, the courses included in the bundle will introduce you to widely used music-creation software Ableton Live 11, an imperative tool for songwriting and composing. You'll also explore developing music arrangements through piano, a must-have skill for any songwriter. There's even a course entirely dedicated to music marketing and promotion, great for when you're ready to get your art seen by the public and build a brand.

Save big on the 2022 All-In-One Piano & Musician Training Bundle , now deeply discounted to just $34 — that's just under $4.50 a class.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

