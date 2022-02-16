ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fall by 54 on Wednesday

By The Wyoming News Exchange
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 54 on Wednesday.

Department of Health figures showed the department received reports of 281 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with reports of 47 new probable cases.

At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 274, leaving the state with 900 active cases.

Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 191; Fremont County had 104; Natrona County had 92; Sweetwater County had 76; Campbell County had 70; Teton County had 57; Carbon had 42; Albany had 40; Sheridan had 37; Goshen, Lincoln and Park had 26; Hot Springs and Washakie had 17; Uinta had 16; Sublette had 13; Big Horn had 10; Converse and Weston had nine; Platte had seven, and Crook, Johnson and Niobrara had five.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 153,663 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 151,074 have recovered.

The number of coronavirus patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals fell by nine on Wednesday to total 82.

The highest number of patients were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Hospital, 26. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 21.

