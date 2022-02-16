Dick Vitale has vocal cord surgery; next step, voice rest

SARASOTA — Doctors did their part for Dick Vitale. Now, the healing process must take over.

The 82-year-old ESPN college basketball analyst and Lakewood Ranch resident underwent vocal cord surgery on Tuesday for dysplasia and ulcerated lesions. The three-hour procedure was performed at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital by vocal cord specialist Dr. Stephen Zeitels.

On Wednesday, Vitale was scheduled to see Zeitels for a post-operative evaluation. Inflammation of the vocal cords forced Vitale to rest his voice for several weeks before surgery could be done. He now must observe four more weeks of voice rest.

“Dr. Zeitels told me the surgery was a challenge,” Vitale texted to the Herald-Tribune, “but because of his equipment he was able to complete what his plan was going into surgery.

"He was very confident after three hours of intense surgery that he was able to achieve his goal. He feels optimistic that if I follow his plan — which I will — that he will get me back on courtside to do what I truly love. Talking college hoops during the 2022-23 season.”

Last year, Vitale was treated for melanoma. He continues to receive chemotherapy for lymphoma. While resting his voice, Vitale expressed frustration not being able to solicit donations for this year’s 17th Annual Dick Vitale Gala, scheduled for May 6 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Vitale has set a goal of $7 million for this year’s Gala, which would bring the total raised for the V Foundation for Cancer Research to more than $50 million. He urges people to donate through DickVitale.com.

