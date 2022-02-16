ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jeff koons pops limited edition BMW 'dream car' at frieze los angeles 2022

 4 days ago

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS races on to the scene 12 years after the US artist’s BMW art car was first revealed. the canvas – an M3 GT2 that time – went on to participate in the 24 hours of le mans. amongst global admiration, its conception led to bono, the...

ARTnews

10 Works That Sold at Frieze Los Angeles 2022

Click here to read the full article. After canceling last year’s fair due to Covid, Frieze Los Angeles roared back to life this week with a VIP opening on Thursday. The scene unfolded with its usual flare, with mega-dealers such as David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, and Pace selling out booths featuring works by artists newly added to their rosters. There were also local spaces on hand, and some brought with them works by L.A.-based artists. “The fair has created a unique moment for the global art community to gather and experience the city as an international art destination on its...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Observer

Jeff Koons’s Latest Collaboration with BMW Is Inspired by Pop Art

As the 21st century has spiraled unceasingly, producing increasingly heightened ways for artists to engage with high-octane capital and creative collaborations, Jeff Koons has found a new way to raise eyebrows. On Thursday, BMW announced the debut of the 8 X JEFF KOONS edition, a limited series of 99 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupés that’ve been embossed with a design specially created by Koons; this is the latest iteration in BMW’s Art Car project. What Koons came up with is a cartoon-adjacent tribute to Pop Art that interpolates eleven different colors, puffs of smoke and explosions of stars. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse is touting this as a “rolling sculpture” that’s intended “not only be displayed as a coveted collector’s item in museums but will also be allowed to flourish on the road as a genuine BMW.”
ENTERTAINMENT
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 BMW M850i Gran Coupe Gets Colorful Jeff Koons Edition

The 8 x Jeff Koons is a limited-edition 2023 BMW M850i Gran Coupe designed by artist Jeff Koons. Its colorful paint job evokes comic-book themes and is said to take 285 hours per car to complete. BMW will only sell 99 copies of the car worldwide, with U.S. versions priced...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
SFGate

Frieze Los Angeles 2022: Art Fair Event Guide

International contemporary art fair Frieze Los Angeles descends upon the city with its third edition, bringing together more than 100 local and internationally renowned galleries for a series of events held around town and at the fair’s new Beverly Hills location at 9900 Wilshire Blvd. Here’s what to expect....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motor1.com

BMW 8 Series Art Car By Jeff Koons Has Interior With Spider-Man Vibes

BMW partners with famous artist Jeff Koons to create a limited run of 99 units of the 8 Series Gran Coupe that are rolling pieces of art. The company calls the vehicle The 8 X Jeff Koons. The automaker will sell the first one to benefit charity as part of a Christie's auction in New York on April 4. The rest of the examples will retail for $350,995 after destination in the United States.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

BMW is making 99 examples of these Jeff Koons art cars

The 8 Series Gran Coupe is the latest BMW to get the art car treatment. What do we think?. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Big news in the world of colourful cars: Jeff Koons – the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Reveals The 8 X Jeff Koons: A $350,000 Special Edition

BMW has a rich history of creating one-off art cars that have been enhanced by some of the finest artists on the planet. In recent times, it has also released a number of special edition creations based on the 8 Series, and now it is combining the two with a special collaboration. Working with American artist Jeff Koons, who penned the viral E92 M3 GT2 art car, BMW used the reveal of the updated 8 Series to tease a new special edition. That special edition has now been revealed as 'The 8 X Jeff Koons', and it features eye-popping colors both inside and out.
CARS
ARTnews

Diante Singley Wins Frieze Los Angeles’s $10,000 Film Award

Click here to read the full article. Diante Singley has taken this year’s Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, which recognizes an artist in the fair’s film section that this year is being hosted on Frieze’s website. Facilitated in collaboration with Ghetto Film School and Endeavor Content, a division of a similarly named holding company that has a majority stake in Frieze, the award comes with $10,000. Singley was recognized for his film Greyhound, which focuses on a young Black man who is bidding goodbye to his community ahead of starting school at Stanford University. Singley was selected by a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Runway of Dreams to Bring Its Adaptive Fashion Show to Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. The Runway of Dreams Foundation is heading west. The nonprofit working towards inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities will host its first runway event in Los Angeles next month. The one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show, aptly titled “A Fashion Revolution” is presented by Kohl’s and will take place at NeueHouse Studios in Hollywood on March 8. According to the organization, the evening will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear from leading brands such as presenting sponsor Kohl’s, and other sponsors including Target, Zappos, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, and Stride...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Prada Fêtes Artist Martine Syms and Frieze in Los Angeles

“I think from a young age I was always carrying cameras with me,” the artist Martine Syms says on Wednesday night in L.A., addressing a fashionable crowd seated on black velvet tuffets in what is normally the parking lot of the Chinese restaurant and music venue Genghis Cohen. “I noticed very early how people reacted and changed their behavior once they saw a camera.” Syms was on stage alongside Garrett Bradley, the director of the Academy Award nominated 2020 documentary Time; Diamond Stingily, an artist and the star of Syms’s recent film The African Desperate; and Daisy Zhou, Syms’s director of photography for that project. The group was encircled by a lilac temporary structure (purple is reportedly Syms’s signature color) housing an open air pop-up bar, cafe, and display shelves of various art publications. This was the first panel at the seventh edition of Prada Mode, the Italian house’s roving and invite-only pop-up social and arts club. Prada enlisted Syms to take the reins, following in the footsteps of previous Prada Mode collaborators like Damien Hirst, Jia Zhang-Ke, Trevor Paglen, and Theaster Gates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Frieze Los Angeles 2022 Will Feature 100 Galleries From 17 Countries

L.A.’s Frieze festival lineup has just been announced, and it’s officially a 2022 must-see exhibition. Following two years of pandemic-induced dormancy, the popular art festival Los Angeles Frieze is making an electrifying comeback in L.A. Adding to the current art boom, this acclaimed fair will bring top established and emerging artists to the West Coast. From February 17th to 20th, you’ll have 100 leading galleries from 17 different countries showcasing a stunning thematic selection of contemporary works in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA

