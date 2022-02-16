Solly's Grille one of six U.S. restaurants to win 2022 James Beard America's Classics award

Also, a national report shows some positive indicators for the restaurant industry. Celebrating 40 unique individuals making a difference in business and the community!. Real estate projects featuring new construction and redevelopments continue to reshape the southeast Wisconsin landscape. Make sure your project doesn't go unnoticed. Get the attention it deserves with a Milwaukee Business Journal Real Estate Award.
Strauss Brands LLC said it is canceling its plans for an expansion near Loomis Road in Franklin in response to resident opposition, marking the second time the company has canceled plans for a new headquarters.
The Tandem restaurant at 1848 W. Fond du Lac Ave. in Milwaukee has officially been given over to 1700 Pull Up owned by Rosetta Bond. For Bond, her cooking journey started way before this moment. Power Breakfast featuring Aaron Jagdfeld of Generac. The premier business information and networking series in...
Known for its root beer and old-style German aesthetic, Sprecher Brewing Co. may not seem the type of company to dip an early toe into blockchain-based technology. But with a new CEO intent on growing the brand, a contingent of digital-native Sprecher fanatics and the push from a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee disruptive technologies faculty member, the company envisions a world where Sprecher enthusiasts can engage with the brand in the metaverse.
