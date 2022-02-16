ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

Solly's Grille one of six U.S. restaurants to win 2022 James Beard America's Classics award

By Nyesha Stone
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After holding the good news for a week,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Milwaukee Business Journal

Howl at the Moon nears its Deer District debut, and Culver's continues growth: Quick Bites

Also, a national report shows some positive indicators for the restaurant industry. Celebrating 40 unique individuals making a difference in business and the community!. Real estate projects featuring new construction and redevelopments continue to reshape the southeast Wisconsin landscape. Make sure your project doesn't go unnoticed. Get the attention it deserves with a Milwaukee Business Journal Real Estate Award.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Glendale, WI
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee Business Journal

Sprecher Brewing pursues NFT strategy, appealing to its fandom of digital natives

Known for its root beer and old-style German aesthetic, Sprecher Brewing Co. may not seem the type of company to dip an early toe into blockchain-based technology. But with a new CEO intent on growing the brand, a contingent of digital-native Sprecher fanatics and the push from a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee disruptive technologies faculty member, the company envisions a world where Sprecher enthusiasts can engage with the brand in the metaverse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

Comments / 0

Community Policy