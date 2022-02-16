Solly's Grille one of six U.S. restaurants to win 2022 James Beard America's Classics award

Known for its root beer and old-style German aesthetic, Sprecher Brewing Co. may not seem the type of company to dip an early toe into blockchain-based technology. But with a new CEO intent on growing the brand, a contingent of digital-native Sprecher fanatics and the push from a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee disruptive technologies faculty member, the company envisions a world where Sprecher enthusiasts can engage with the brand in the metaverse.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO