ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stabler, WA

Washington State Short Easy Hike Reveals Gorgeous Gorge Waterfalls

By Rik Mikals
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My wife has this wonderful hiking book that she bought on our anniversary last year. One Of The Neatest Washington Waterfalls Is A Short Hike Away In The Columbia Gorge. We stayed in Carson Washington last fall on our anniversary and my wife discovered a book in the gift shop called...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stabler, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
94.5 KATS

The Best Seafood in Washington and how to find it!

Coming from the west side of Washington I've always been a big fan of seafood. After moving to Yakima it felt like we lost a good amount of seafood places, but after looking around we found some amazing spots. I'll give you a few places in Yakima and some of...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Peak Inside A $1.1 Million Home With Breathtaking Views in Selah

Have you ever gone window shopping for something, even though you're not in the market to buy?. Window-shopping may be outdated terminology, and if you asked my grandkids, they'd tell you a lot of what I say is outdated terminology. But, I digress. (See, that sounded outdated too.) These days, much of our window-shopping is done online, and I don't know about you, but one of my guilty pleasures is checking out homes for sale. I enjoy perusing Zillow or Realtor.com just to see what interesting properties are for sale in the Yakima Valley. It could be a fixer-upper, perhaps a farm, something with extra spacious living areas, and, of course, those homes which would be a little out of the ordinary price range. Today, I got lost in the online window-shopping vortex and zeroed in on homes for sale at over $1 Million. What happened next had me imagining a move to Selah.
SELAH, WA
94.5 KATS

10 Facts You Need to Know About the World-Famous Kennewick Man

One of the most fascinating mysteries that prevails in the Columbia Basin is the discovery of the "Kennewick Man". The Kennewick Man has been a constant topic of conversation since the bones were discovered in 1996. Kennewick Man is also known as the Ancient One is one of the most...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls Park#Waterfalls#Google Maps
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy