ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa QB coach Ken O’Keefe moves to off-field role in program

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYA3j_0eGeMLsw00
FILE - Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ken O'Keefe will move from Iowa quarterbacks coach to an off-the-field role with the Hawkeyes' football program, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ken O’Keefe will move from Iowa quarterbacks coach to an off-the-field role with the Hawkeyes, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday.

O’Keefe was a member of Ferentz’s first staff at Iowa, serving as offensive coordinator from 1999-2011 as well as receivers coach (1999) and quarterbacks coach (2000-2011).

O’Keefe left in 2011 for a coaching position in the NFL and returned to Iowa City to coach quarterbacks in 2017.

“My entire family and I are incredibly grateful to coach Ferentz, the players — especially the quarterbacks I have been privileged to work with — the staff, the University of Iowa, and the great Hawkeye football fans for all of their support these many years,” O’Keefe said.

“When you love what you do, and where you do it, when you love being around the staff and working with tremendous men like I do day-in and day-out, it is hard to walk away. But I am confident that the time is right for me to step off the field and embrace a new opportunity.”

O’Keefe’s coaching career has spanned 45 years. He was named Division III national coach of the year in 1990 after leading Allegheny College to the national title.

Iowa did not specify what O’Keefe’s role would be going forward.

“While we will miss having him on the field on Saturdays, we are looking forward to him continuing to share his perspective and knowledge to benefit our entire program,” Ferentz said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Mail

College basketball game erupts into a massive brawl after Oral Roberts' coach confronts North Dakota State over last-second dunk in 18-point blowout

A postgame handshake line erupted into a two-team fracas in Fargo when Oral Roberts University men's basketball coach Paul Mills confronted North Dakota State over some perceived showboating. The incident took place after Mills's Golden Eagles fell, 77-59, to an NDSU team that punctuated its victory with an emphatic, celebratory...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken O'keefe
Person
Kirk Ferentz
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#College Football#American Football#Ap#Hawkeyes#The University Of Iowa#Division Iii#Allegheny College
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFL
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school state wrestling championship highlights and results (2-19-22)

Siouxland Championship Match Results Class 1A106 – Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) defeats Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) 3-1.170 – Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) defeats Blake McCalister (South Central Calhoun) 2-1.182 – Tate Entriken (Hudson) defeats Jackson DeWald (Westwood) 3-2. Class 2A170 – Kaden Stutzman (Atlantic) defeats Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) 2-1.285 – Easton Fleshman (West Lyon) defeats […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

DeVries helps Drake down Loyola Chicago

(Des Moines) Tucker DeVries scored 24 points and Drake defeated Loyola Chicago 83-76 on Saturday. DeVries was 7/12 from the field and 8/11 at the free-throw line. Garrett Sturtz added 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals. Drake made 23 free-throws in the win. They’ll meet Indiana State...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Locals light up Des Moines in 3A semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - 3A wrestlers punched their tickets to Saturday’s final round at the Wells Fargo Arena. Eastern Iowa was well represented on the mats. Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Black Giomo kept his undefeated season alive at 113 pounds. A major in the quarterfinals and a decision in the semis puts the junior in the finals.
DES MOINES, IA
Times-Republican

King’s reign ends at state

DES MOINES — After just two years in the wrestling room, Marshalltown High School senior Tristan King couldn’t help but be content with where his season ended. King was the last of the Bobcats’ three state qualifiers, falling on the second day of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships with a loss by major decision to second-ranked Carson Hagan of Dowling Catholic.
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

766K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy