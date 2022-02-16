Iowa QB coach Ken O’Keefe moves to off-field role in program

FILE - Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Ken O'Keefe will move from Iowa quarterbacks coach to an off-the-field role with the Hawkeyes' football program, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ken O’Keefe will move from Iowa quarterbacks coach to an off-the-field role with the Hawkeyes, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday.

O’Keefe was a member of Ferentz’s first staff at Iowa, serving as offensive coordinator from 1999-2011 as well as receivers coach (1999) and quarterbacks coach (2000-2011).

O’Keefe left in 2011 for a coaching position in the NFL and returned to Iowa City to coach quarterbacks in 2017.

“My entire family and I are incredibly grateful to coach Ferentz, the players — especially the quarterbacks I have been privileged to work with — the staff, the University of Iowa, and the great Hawkeye football fans for all of their support these many years,” O’Keefe said.

“When you love what you do, and where you do it, when you love being around the staff and working with tremendous men like I do day-in and day-out, it is hard to walk away. But I am confident that the time is right for me to step off the field and embrace a new opportunity.”

O’Keefe’s coaching career has spanned 45 years. He was named Division III national coach of the year in 1990 after leading Allegheny College to the national title.

Iowa did not specify what O’Keefe’s role would be going forward.

“While we will miss having him on the field on Saturdays, we are looking forward to him continuing to share his perspective and knowledge to benefit our entire program,” Ferentz said.

