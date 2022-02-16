ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woods back on the PGA Tour but only as a tournament host

By DOUG FERGUSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLxIG_0eGeMEhr00
1 of 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From a balcony on the clubhouse, Tiger Woods could see Riviera in all its glory Wednesday under a blue sky, a sliver of the Pacific Ocean visible over the tops of trees and below him a course reputed to be as good as any on the PGA Tour.

He’s expecting the course to be firm and fast, with the plan for the greens to get increasingly difficult. And then he interrupted himself with a realization Woods has come to accept.

“Well,” he said with a smile, “I can’t tell you guys the plan because I’m not playing.”

He is the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational, nothing more. And that’s all he will be until his legs are healed enough from a harrowing car crash a year ago about 20 miles away from Riviera.

At best, Woods figures he would only be able to play a few events each year. But that starts with being able to compete while walking. Most frustrating is not knowing when that will be.

He said his golf has been limited since playing with his son two months ago in the PNC Championship, where he could ride in a cart.

“My leg was not in very good position there about a year ago and I’ve had to work through a lot of different operations and a lot of different scenarios,” Woods said Wednesday. “It’s been tough, but I’ve gotten here. I’ve gotten this far and I still have a long way to go. Each and every day’s a fight and I welcome that fight”

It was the Tuesday after the Genesis Invitational last year when Woods was driving along a winding road in the Los Angeles suburbs. His SUV was going around 85 mph when it ran over the median and tumbled down a hill.

Bones were shattered in his right leg and foot, injuries so severe that Woods said doctors contemplated amputation at one point.

“I think at this point we’re all just happy that he’s around and moving well, and he’s able to be a dad, just be this tournament’s host and do all that sort of stuff,” Rory McIlroy said.

Woods inspired hope he could return when he played the PNC Championship with his son. He and Charlie finished one shot behind. Overlooked in the performance was Woods was in a cart on a flat Florida course.

“Being a weekend warrior is easy. That’s not that hard,” Woods said. “Hit your ball, hop in a cart, ride, barely step out of the cart, grab your club and hit the next one. And the longest walk you have is probably from the cart to the green and back. But walking a golf course? That’s a totally different deal.”

He also mentioned how difficult it was to get loose after his four back surgeries, a remarkable recovery made complete when he won the 2019 Masters for his 15th major. He was recovering from a fifth back surgery when he crashed his car.

Not to be overlooked is Woods is 46. The older he gets, the longer it takes to heal.

“I’ve got a long way to go,” he said, repeating a theme he mentioned in the Bahamas and in Florida, the other two times he has been in the public eye since the accident.

Augusta National is the toughest walk of the four majors, and it would seem unlikely Woods will play. He didn’t sound interested in playing the Par 3 tournament (a short walk, but still a walk), though he likely will be at the Masters for the champion’s dinner.

For now, he spends time reading (most Dean Koontz), playing video games and spending more time — he has plenty of that — on his foundation.

He made it clear in December he would never again play a full schedule. That hasn’t changed. Now it’s a matter of when he can play at all. Woods didn’t offer specifics on the shape of his right leg except to smile and say, “My right leg does not look like my left, put it that way.”

Whenever he returns, for however long, anticipation will be as great as ever. Adam Scott thought back to the news from the Feb. 23 crash last year and recalls the shocking reports.

“You couldn’t help but think really, ‘Will he ever play again or walk?’ We just didn’t really know,” Scott said. “So it was brilliant to see him play at the back end of last year and pretty good, to be fair, for a guy who’s had to recover from such a serious accident. That’s on a positive note.

“Hopefully, he’s going to be able to play a little bit more,” Scott said. “It will be a sad day whenever the day comes when we don’t see him play at all, but it seems like he’s hinted that he’s going to play here and there. I think we should all enjoy that.”

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘I’m so sick of it’: What Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and PGA Tour players have said about Saudi-backed golf league

Speculation continues to to swirl surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League with PGA Tour players considering their futures.There are some high-profile names flirting with the idea of defecting from golf’s biggest organisation, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau.But many more have categorically ruled out their involvement, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa.The oil state’s alternative circuit, is looking to lure players with lucrative financial offers.But the threat of lifetime bans from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has made many reconsider. Here are the thoughts of some of the biggest names on the PGA...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
SkySports

Saudi Golf League: Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau commit to PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau will not join the proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league after they pledged their commitment to the PGA Tour. The Ryder Cup team-mates join several high-profile players, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in their opposition of the contentious Saudi plans, spearheaded by Greg Norman.
GOLF
The Spun

Photo: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Enjoying Sunday’s Round

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, appear to be in very good spirits at the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday afternoon. The 15-time major champion wasn’t able to play at his tournament this year, as he continues to recover from the injuries suffered in last year’s car accident.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth "surprised" Bryson DeChambeau is remaining loyal to the PGA Tour

Jordan Spieth admits he is "surprised" Bryson DeChambeau has decided to remain on the PGA Tour amid speculation he was heading over to a proposed new Saudi Golf League with huge financial reward. Spieth trudged off the 18th green at Riviera following a lacklustre round of 72 to finish tied...
GOLF
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods reveals BIG MISTAKE he made on PGA Tour debut at Riviera in 1992

They say you should have no regrets in life, but Tiger Woods certainly has a lingering memory from his PGA Tour debut that he had to get off his chest this week. Speaking to the media ahead of the Genesis Invitational this week, Woods described a mistake that he never should've made when on his first appearance on tour in 1992.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Koontz
Person
Tiger Woods
ESPN

Tiger Woods to attend Masters champions dinner, says 'lot has to happen' before a return to the tournament

LOS ANGELES -- Tiger Woods is returning to Augusta National Golf Club in early April for the Masters champions dinner. Woods, a five-time winner of a green jacket, wouldn't say whether he will compete in the Masters -- or even the par-3 tournament -- as he continues to recover from right foot and right leg injuries he suffered in a car wreck outside Los Angeles nearly a year ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods uncertain about Masters, 2022 PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods reiterated Saturday that he fully intends to return to the PGA Tour, he just doesn’t know when. Woods is serving as tournament host for The Genesis Invitational, where earlier this week he said he wished he could say when he’ll return to competition. Asked by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz during Saturday’s third round whether it was “fair” to say that he would play on the PGA Tour in 2022, Woods declined to commit to a timetable.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Asked If He’ll Be On PGA Tour In 2022

Tiger Woods was just asked the question that golf fans have been wondering for months now: Will we ever see him back on the PGA TOUR?. During an interview with CBS Sports’ Jim Nance and Nick Faldo at today’s third round of the Genesis Open, Tiger responded to questions about his recovery timeline for injuries he sustained during a car crash a year ago.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pga Tour#Ap#Riviera
Sacramento Bee

Genesis Invitational: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed among the notables to miss the cut at Riviera

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The Genesis Invitational started with all of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking headlining a stacked lineup. After 36 holes, nine of them have moved on to the weekend, with only the No. 6-ranked player heading home early from the venerable Riviera Country Club, the final stop on the PGA Tour’s 2022 West Coast Swing.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Two golf fans FAKE injuries after Jon Rahm tee shot at Riviera

For the 27-year-old world number one, that finally happened during the second round of Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational. And, let's be honest, it wasn't even that bad. It was his putting - again - that let him down. He signed a 1-over par 72 at Riviera. Remarkably, that was the...
GOLF
Daily Beast

Phil Mickelson Using Saudi-Backed League to Pressure PGA Tour for Change

In a move to pressure the “manipulative, coercive” Professional Golfers’ Association, six-time champion Phil Mickelson has expressed willingness to work with a Saudi Arabia-backed professional golf league. Mickelson's comments appeared in an excerpt from journalist Alan Shipnuck’s upcoming book on his career. Mickelson, who is a...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Finish Sunday

Bubba Wallace nearly got it done on Sunday. The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Wallace nearly pulled off the win late, though he was edged out by 23-year-old Austin Cindric, who drives for Team Penske. Wallace was understandably dejected following the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
Tennis World Usa

Max Homa, big moments with Tiger Woods

Max Homa had one of several big moments on the first tee. It started with Tiger Woods, the tournament host to went from being a 15-time major champion to the starter on the first tee. He wanted to introduce Aaron Beverly, who received the Charlie Sifford exemption to play in the elite field.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

767K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy