ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan raises Harbaugh’s pay back to over $7m per year

By LARRY LAGE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JD71H_0eGeMDp800
FILE -Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Michigan has once again made Jim Harbaugh one of the highest paid coaches in college football.

Harbaugh’s reworked five-year contract with the school, obtained Thursday through a records request, runs through the 2026 season and guarantees he will make more than $7 million annually.

Harbaugh’s salary starts at $7.05 million next season and goes up each subsequent year.

If the Wolverines repeat as Big Ten champions in 2022 and go back to the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh would make $2 million in performance bonuses. Harbaugh would earn another $1 million bonus if he can lead the school to its first national title since 1997.

Harbaugh’s contract also includes the university contributing $1 million per year to his retirement plan.

Over the length of the deal, Harbaugh’s average annual salary will be more than $7.334 million. Along with the yearly retirement plan contribution, Harbaugh’s annual compensation of more than $8 million per year brings him back up to about what he was making before he took a pay cut to $4 million after the 2020 season.

The deal moves Harbaugh back among the highest paid coaches in the country, though it is half the length of recent extensions signed by Big Ten rivals Mel Tucker of Michigan State (10 years, $95 million) and James Franklin of Penn State (10 years, $85 million).

The announcement of the new deal was made two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed for the coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.

If Harbaugh were to leave Michigan after next season, he would owe the school $3 million. His buyout drops to $2.25 million after the 2023 season and $1.5 after 2024. After the 2025 season, Harbaugh would owe Michigan $750,000 if he left.

If Michigan were to fire Harbaugh without cause during the length of the contract, the school would be obligated to pay off the remainder of its value — though that amount could be mitigated if Harbaugh takes another NFL or college coaching job.

“My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team,” Harbaugh said Wednesday in a statement. “I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

Harbaugh agreed to a pay cut last January after the Wolverines went 2-4 in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. Michigan bounced back in 2021, winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and earning the school’s first bid to the College Football Playoff.

“Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time.” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

The Wolverines (12-2) snapped a eight-game losing streak to Ohio State along the way before losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Harbaugh is 61-24 with four double-digit win seasons in seven years at his alma mater.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo contributed.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warde Manuel
Person
Mel Tucker
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Wolverines#Penn State#The Minnesota Vikings
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans set clear asking price for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Key Free Agent Back In Green Bay: Packers Fans React

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is back in town as his contract is set to be up. Campbell posted a few eye emojis on his Instagram story with Lambeau Field in the background. Could he be there to sign a new deal?. Campbell had the best season of...
NFL
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason. Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

767K+
Followers
392K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy