Beauty & Fashion

These Ultra-Chic TWA Hairstyles Are *Made* For Main Character Moments

thezoereport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWAs — Teeny-Weeny Afros — may be short, but they make a big...

www.thezoereport.com

Apartment Therapy

Want Your Own Main Character Moment? These Hotels Were Featured In Famous TV and Movie Scenes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know about you, but I find it rather exciting to stay at a hotel that has featured in one of my favorite TV shows or movies. If you, too, want to feel like the main character this year, there are plenty of properties across the nation, and beyond, to consider. Whether you’re looking to feel the romance this Valentine’s Day at a hotel featured in Prime Video’s “Modern Love” or you’re planning ahead for a sun-soaked summer getaway at one of the most famous hotels in California, check out the below hotels if you’re looking to bring a slice of Hollywood magic to your next vacation.
TV SHOWS
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Slays in Form-Fitting Peek-a-Boo Dress on Instagram

Gabrielle Union is preparing for the new spring season in style. On Instagram, the 49-year-old actress posted the latest piece in her New York & Company spring 2022 collection. In the snapshot, Union is rocking a peach-colored dress with a peek-a-boo moment happening on the side. She is also sporting a soft beat makeup look, with forest green eyeshadow and a nude, glossed lip.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'No Exit': Character Posters Reveal the Main Players in Hulu's Survival Thriller

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the arrival of the weekend, 20th Century Studios has released several character posters featuring all the main players in the upcoming Hulu film, No Exit. Slated for an arrival date of February, 25, the streamer’s newest thriller looks like it will keep audiences guessing until the very end.
MOVIES
InsideHook

Vintage Glass Mosaic Discovered at Beverly Hilton

While not necessarily common, it’s not always surprising when renovation work on one space or building reveals something else that had previously been lost to time. Last year in Spain, for instance, work being done on a tapas bar revealed a bathhouse that dated back to the 12th century. There’s also the potential for a more contemporary version of those types of discoveries to emerge, as a recent find in Los Angeles demonstrates.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Heartfelt Shoutout to ‘the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’ — Plus, Those Pictures… Aw, Gee!

“God granted me the greatest gift of life… Here’s to more memories.”. The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) sent out an especially sweet tribute this past week to her “baby girl” on her 13th birthday. “This little mama is hands down the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a doubt,” Hope shared, along with a super cute video of her “teacher, best friend, little girl, sidekick, and place of comfort.”
CELEBRITIES

