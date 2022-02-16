ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams’ case against Wells Fargo sealed

By Francesca Bacardi, Jessica Bennett
Docs in Wendy Williams' court case against Wells Fargo have been sealed. Getty Images for New York Women

Wendy Williams’ case fighting Wells Fargo’s claims that she is an “incapacitated person” who needs a guardianship has been sealed, Page Six has discovered.

Sealing the case allows for all relevant documents within the file to remain closed to the public and require a court order for access.

“We are concerned about [Williams’] situation,” attorney David H. Pikus wrote on behalf of the bank in the letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth requesting a hearing to determine whether Williams is of sound enough mind to continue controlling her own assets.

“It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

Williams denies the assertion that she’s incapable of controlling her own finances, despite the assumptions being made regarding her health.

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Williams’ lawyer LaShawn Thomas said in a statement to Page Six.

“[She is] disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to,” Thomas added. “Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans, and she can’t wait to get back.”

The Walk of Famer has not hosted her daytime talk show since July 2021 and has spent much of her hiatus employing “holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.”

Thomas — who has also represented Williams’ ex, Kevin Hunter — added, “She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend.”

Comments / 0

