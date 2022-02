One of the more notable surprises from the pre-lockout free agency period was the fact that first baseman Freddie Freeman did not re-sign with the Atlanta Braves. Freeman continually made clear over the past year that he aspires to stay put with the Braves. During the Braves’ 2021 World Series clash against the Houston Astros, Freeman noted that “everyone in this room knows I want to stay here.” He once again reiterated these sentiments following the Braves’ World Series triumph as he mentioned that “everyone” well recognizes that he prefers to remain in Atlanta.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO