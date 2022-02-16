ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.1318; (P) 1.1343; (R1) 1.1384; …. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. With 1.1265 minor support intact, further rally will remain mildly in favor. On the upside break of 1.1482...

IN THIS ARTICLE
