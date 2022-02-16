EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping more than 600 points, amid renewed worries that Russia may soon invade Ukraine. The Dow ended about 1.8% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped about 2.1% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slid around 2.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday morning that a Russian invasion could happen in the next "several days." Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished lower in Thursday's slump, with losses led by information technology, preliminary FactSet data show. The Dow's 1.8% slide was its largest daily drop since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO