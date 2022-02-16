Britney Spears shares letter she received from US Congress acknowledging the termination of her conservatorship and gets invited to speak about it… as she admits ‘I’ve been pretty messed up by it all’

Britney Spears has shared a letter she received from Congress, and an invitation for her to speak about conservatorship reform.

The pop star, 41, posted the note in full with a lengthy caption, where she admitted that she feels 'pretty messed by it all.'

Britney's conservatorship ended in November after 13 years, after a judge ruled it was 'no longer required.'

In June 2021, Britney addressed a court, marking the first time she has spoken in public about her 13-year conservatorship.

She pleaded with Judge Brenda Penny to list the restrictions, painfully detailing how it was ruining her life.

Britney also accused her parents of exploiting her for years for money.

In September, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator, over a year after she begged the court to end his control of the conservatorship, which she called 'abusive.'

Two months later, Judge Penny officially ended the conservatorship.

On Wednesday, Britney shared the official letter she received a few months ago from Congress.

The letter, dated December 1, 2021, was signed by Representatives Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell and sent to Britney's lawyers office - Matthew Rosengart.

It read: 'Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process.'

'Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light. Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests.'

'Other issues surround the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engaged in employment against your will, are all equally concerning.'

'To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice.

'There is no double that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art.

Britney posted the letter and wrote: 'I received this letter months ago... An invitation to share my story... I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn't nearly at the healing stage I'm in now... Number 1 - I'm grateful that my story was even acknowledged !!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!!!!

'In a world where your own family goes against you, it's actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!!! Again, I'm not here to be a victim although I'm the first to admit I'm pretty messed up by it all....'

'I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave. I wish I would have been... I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me. I'm lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on... In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House... B.'

Jamie first took control of Britney's finances and personal decisions in February of 2008.

A month earlier, the singer had been placed on two psychiatric holds, which helped set the conservatorship in motion.

Her initial visit to a psychiatric hospital came after she refused to turn over her children to her ex-husband Kevin Federline when she was supposed to based on their custody arrangement.

By the end of the year the conservatorship was extended indefinitely, eventually lasting 13 years.

However, amid reporting about the circumstances of Britney's conservatorship, which didn't allow her to make any financial decisions for herself, many of her fans joined the #FreeBritney movement, which sought the end of the legal arrangement and support Britney.