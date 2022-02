Fox News host Jesse Watters has claimed homeless individuals largely want to be homeless. "Now I think it’s clear that homeless people, from the people who have spoken, want to be homeless," he said, before playing clips of people living on the streets claiming they don't want to enter shelters. Without knowing how many people the Fox News crew spoke with, there is no way to know if the network cut clips of people saying they would prefer to be housed from the final broadcast. Watters has long used his platform on the network to complain about individuals suffering...

HOMELESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO