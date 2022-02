A longtime country music legend has returned with a new album of unearthed tracks that fans are definitely going to want to hear. Loney Hutchins, who worked with Johnny Cash and June Carter back in the '70s, recently released a collection of age-old tunes, titled Buried Loot, Demos from the House of Cash and Outlaw Era, '73-'78. The album even features some demo versions of Cash-penned songs such as "Committed To Parkview," which fans of the Man in Black will definitely want to check out.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO