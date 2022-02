Decentralized lending on the blockchain is an emerging alternative to traditional banking and fiat currency. The crypto lending market is growing due to the rise of alternative assets such as DeFi and tokens. While there are many decentralised cryptocurrency lending platforms, none offers a broad selection of altcoins from multiple countries. A crypto lending platform is a platform that provides investors with an opportunity to borrow money in order to increase the potential of their profits. The main goal of such platforms is to empower the cryptocurrency market while also giving investors that are unable to do so without leverage or fiat something they can use.

