NEW YORK (AP) _ Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $357.9 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share. The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.93...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO