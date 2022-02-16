Israel Carries Out Missile Strike Over South of Syria's Damascus -Defense Ministry

Israel launched strikes against targets in Syria early Wednesday, hitting anti-aircraft batteries in response to a missile fired from Syria, the military said. Sirens were sounded in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm Al-Fahm after the Syrian missile launch but it exploded in mid-air, the Israel Defense Forces tweeted. "In response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria earlier tonight, we just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar & anti-aircraft batteries," the military said. Syrian state media said the country's air defences had been activated against Israeli fire "in the vicinity of Damascus".

