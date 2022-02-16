ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Pilot dies after plane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85 in North Carolina

By Dolan Reynolds
 8 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane crashed into a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 85 in North Carolina, killing the pilot, injuring the truck driver and shutting down the southbound lanes of the highway.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron crashed into the tractor-trailer on I-85 near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington. State troopers said the plane was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.

Southbound I-85 was closed about 5:30 p.m. between exits 91 and 88 in Lexington near, Cotton Grove Road. The highway is not expected to reopen until about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation .

The pilot’s identity has not been released. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Troopers are detouring all southbound I-85 traffic starting at the Highway 64 exit (exit 96). Traffic takes the exit and then gets on Highway 64 westbound. It then travels five miles through the northern part of Lexington until 64 merges onto Business 85 south (Highway 29 south.) Business 85 takes traffic around the crash site before it merges back onto main I-85 below the airport.

The chairman of the Davidson County Airport said the pilot was from Charlotte, and the plane was being moved to South Carolina after sitting at the Davidson County Airport for an extended amount of time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge, according to the FAA.

Crash involving plane, tractor-trailer shuts down southbound lanes of I-85 in Davidson County
Jo LaNell Hagwood Poole
8d ago

Condolences to the family and friends. God bless each of you and give you hope at this difficult time. 💜🤘💯🙏

