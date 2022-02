Congratulations to Jessica and Samuel Tenney on the birth of their daughter Jennifer Kiwi Tenney who was born on December 29, 2021 weighing four pounds and one ounce. Needless to say, big brother Sammy is excited, as well as, grandparents June and Peter Cybulski and Samuel and Dorene Tenney on the beautiful addition to their families. Everyone is so excited!

