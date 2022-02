CHICAGO (CBS) — A man known as “Captain Challenge” is taking a cross-country trip to raise money for a new community center in Woodlawn, but he won’t be revving an engine to do it. “I’m going to be bicycling an average of 66 miles a day for 40 straight days; to arrive in Santa Monica, California, at the end of the Santa Monica Pier on March 20th,” said Daniel Powell, better known as “Captain Challenge.” Powel said he was inspired to take his cross-country bike ride after meeting Pastor Corey Brooks, who is spending 100 days camping on top of a pair...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO