Brian Flores is suing the NFL for discrimination, but today was given a new job in the NFL. Brian Flores has been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an assistant coach. Earlier this year after getting fired by the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores sued the NFL for not getting a job as a head coach in the NFL. His attorneys Douglas Wigdor and John Elefterakis though are pumped their client was able to find a job still in the NFL, but claim they will continue to sue the league.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO