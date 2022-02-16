Report: Florida Failed To Pay Tens Of Thousands Of Health Care Claims For State’s Sickest Children

Last week, Assembly Bill 1400, establishing state-run health care for all Californians, crashed and burned in the Assembly. Opposition was widespread from all sectors of the health care field and citizens. There were several reasons for this, including the astronomical costs. The entire state budget is $262 billion and cost estimates to provide health care for 40 million Californians range up to $400 billion more. What about the unelected 9-member board running the program? Could an unaccountable state bureaucracy really make competent health care decisions? Ask a million or so EDD claimants who waited months for unemployment payments, many are still waiting. The bill also eliminates Medicare for millions of seniors, along with all private health insurance, including employer provided p.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO