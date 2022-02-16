ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Harden Offers Positive Update on Hamstring Injury

By Justin Grasso
 4 days ago
Last Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers landed the superstar guard James Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

When the Sixers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder the day after the trade deadline, Harden wasn't in town quite yet.

It wasn't until Saturday night when Harden landed in Philadelphia. While he was gearing up to join the Sixers in practice, Harden was ruled out for Philly's Saturday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers in advance.

On Monday, Harden joined Joel Embiid and the rest of his new teammates for a practice session for the first time this year. With a Tuesday night matchup against the Boston Celtics approaching, many hoped Harden would make his Sixers debut then.

However, the Sixers made it clear on Monday afternoon that Harden's Sixers debut won't come until after the NBA All-Star break.

As expected, Harden missed Tuesday's game and will miss Thursday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. And when the All-Star game takes place on Sunday in Cleveland, Harden will be replaced by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen.

How's Harden Feeling?

Before he was traded to the Sixers, James Harden missed three matchups for the Brooklyn Nets due to hamstring tightness. He was slated to miss four in a row but was traded before the Nets played against the Washington Wizards.

Many questioned Harden's injury and believed the star guard was using his hamstring as an excuse not to play for the Nets. But it turns out, the setback was a bit more severe than many thought. Therefore, Harden will miss four matchups for the Sixers before the All-Star break concludes.

While that's already concerning, the star guard discussed his setback on Tuesday and made it seem as if there isn't much to worry about when it comes to his hamstring.

“The hamstring feels really good,” Harden explained. “Just doing a lot of strengthening work right now. It definitely was a collaborative decision on after the break making sure we’re a full go. Like uphill is the only way we can go.”

Missing several weeks could have a negative impact on a player as time off can affect conditioning. However, Harden mentioned that he's feeling good in that department as well. “My conditioning is great,” he continued. “I have been doing a lot of running, a lot of sprints, a lot of treadmill work, strength and conditioning, but it’s nothing like basketball conditioning. Playing in five-on-fives, and pick-and-roll, and getting hit like that so that’s something I gotta incorporate. But overall, my body feels great.”

With Harden out until after the All-Star break, the earliest he could return is next Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It seems Harden believes he'll be ready to go right away after the break, but the Sixers have yet to make his debut date official.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

#Hamstring Injury#Nba All Star#The Brooklyn Nets#Sixers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Washington Wizards
