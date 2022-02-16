ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott announces 2 proposed constitutional amendments

By Riley Rogers
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced two proposed constitutional amendments for a special election taking place on May 7.

The two proposed amendments to the state’s constitution will be:

Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

Travis County’s new judicial leaders will be largely set by primary election

Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Click here to view the full proclamation issued by Abbott.

The last time Texas voters decided on amendments was in November 2021. All eight amendments to the state constitution were approved during this election. The propositions on that ballot ranged from a variety of subjects, two of which were proposed in response to pandemic restrictions.

For more election news and in-depth coverage of the races head to KXAN election coverage page.

Comments / 14

Gwendolyn Fitch Quinn
4d ago

Can anyone understand? Especially the first one. Please put it in plain language, man. Will people 65+ get a school tax break? Or is it just for elementary and middle schools? I just don’t get it, so it’s time to move on to another candidate.

Reply(1)
6
@JustMy2Cents
3d ago

He is going to increase the amount of the Homestead exemption so taxes will be reduced for ALL property owners. As our home values rise, that is important. And since people over 65 live on limited incomes and don’t have children in school, they get a break on school taxes but still have to pay some of them. Why would people on this site not want a break on property taxes? I guess if you are a democrat who doesn’t own a house and trying to get people to vote for little Beto.

Reply
2
 

