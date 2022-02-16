ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Deputies won’t be charged in restrained Jurupa Valley man’s death

By Brian Rokos
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Riverside County sheriff’s deputies in whose custody a Jurupa Valley man died as they restrained him during a confrontation in 2020 will not face criminal charges, even though the Coroner’s Office ruled that Ernie Teddy Serrano died at the hands of another person and that the deputies’ actions contributed to...

www.dailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Man charged in 4-year-old child’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A man is behind bars, accused in the death of a child. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Caruthersville police arrested 23-year-old Lonnie Yancey. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, Yancey is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter involving the death of a four-year-old boy.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged With Homicide And DUI In Wife’s Death

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A man is facing homicide charges several months after a crash killed his wife in North Versailles. Edward Madden faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle, for the death of his wife Bridgette Madden. Court documents show that on November 8, Madden was driving on East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Road and tried to turn left onto Maryland Avenue. (Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2) However, Madden’s car drove right in front of an SUV and caused a t-bone crash. The investigation revealed Madden had a green light, but didn’t yield to that other driver. Madden also had fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash. Edward and Bridgette Madden, as well as a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The other people injured in the crash were listed as stable once they got to the hospital. Madden is being charged with homicide, homicide by vehicle, several counts of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Jurupa Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Jurupa Valley, CA
The Independent

Man charged with murder after 66 year-old ‘agrees to have leg cut off with saw – then dies of injuries’

A man has been charged with murder in Australia after allegedly using a saw to amputate a 66-year-old man’s leg as part of a suspected “arrangement” between the pair.The accused and deceased are alleged to have driven together to a park in far north Queensland, where they exited the car and sat under a tree.About twenty minutes later, at around 4am on Saturday, the 36-year-old man from Innisfail used a battery-powered circular saw to cut the other man’s leg off below the knee, police alleged.The younger man is then alleged to have left the Fitzgerald Park area on foot, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner S Office#Da#The Sheriff S Department
The Independent

Naomi Hunte: 63-year-old man arrested over murder of woman found stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found stabbed to death in her flat on Valentine’s Day. Naomi Hunte, 41, was found dead after police were called to an address in Congleton Grove, Greenwich, southeast London, on Monday.A post-mortem examination on Wednesday found the cause of death to be a stab wound.The Metropolitan Police arrested the suspect on Friday and took him into custody.Neighbours are reported to have heard a loud argument and a scream before Ms Hunte was found.Police are said to have told other residents her body may have laid in the flat for days before it was discovered after firefighters used axes to break down the door.One neighbour told the Evening Standard: “Everyone knows her around here.“Police told us she had been lying there for at least a couple of days before she was found.”Scotland Yard asked anyone with information to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4027, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6610/14Feb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with murder of Illinois Deputy pleads not guilty

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Ray Tate, the man accused in connection with the murder of a Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Tate is accused of the December 29th killing of Deputy Sean Riley. Tate also faces charges of armed robbery, vehicle hi-jacking, assault and kidnapping. While in the […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

San Bernardino man, 18, arrested as a suspect in two fatal shootings

An 18-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested in Redlands on suspicion of murder in the deaths of two men in San Bernardino in February, police said Wednesday, Feb. 16. Quintin Stringfellow was arrested Wednesday at 10:34 a.m. at 1103 Cornell Avenue after a brief foot pursuit, according to San Bernardino County jail logs. He was arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of San Bernardino residents Emmett Marcus Stokes, 49, and Terrance Coates, 38, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WXII 12

North Carolina man charged in mother’s stabbing death

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged in his mother’s stabbing death, a sheriff’s office said. Click the video player above for other afternoon headlines from WXII 12 News. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a location...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Oxygen

Plastic Surgeon Faces Criminal Charges After Surgery Led To Woman’s Death

A plastic surgeon in Colorado is facing criminal charges after one of his patients died as a result of a botched procedure. Dr. Geoffrey Kim, 52, surrendered to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide related to the death of Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, according to their statement.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
WSAZ

Man charged in girlfriend’s death

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man from Wayne County is facing charges of second degree murder and strangulation following the death of his girlfriend. According to West Virginia State Police, troopers with the Wayne detachment were dispatched for a death investigation through 911 Sunday. The victim, Connie Slone, 55,...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WAAY-TV

Higdon man faces murder charge in father’s death

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Higdon man accused of killing his father Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said they received a call about 5:30 p.m. regarding a possible homicide on County Road 155. There, they found 52-year-old Joseph Xavior Register, dead. His son,...
HIGDON, AL
San Bernardino County Sun

Man, child hit by car near Jurupa Valley school

A man and a child were slightly injured when they were hit by a car near a school in Jurupa Valley on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. The collision happened at 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Camino Real, near Camino Real Elementary. The...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
The Independent

Crewe dog attack: Bullmastiff attacking woman and boy shot dead by police

Police in Crewe have shot dead a dog that attacked a boy and a woman as well as mauled another pet to death. The dog reportedly attacked a smaller dog first, before injuring a boy and woman, on Richmond Road in Crewe at around 3:30pm on Saturday. The woman and a teenage boy both sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were both taken to hospital for further treatment.The dog believed to have been a Bullmastiff-type breed and was shot dead by armed police who were called in.A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog that was dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy