2 out-of-state organizations eyeing Fatima, Roger Williams hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Prospect Medical Holdings is considering a deal that would put Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital under the control of two out-of-state health care organizations, Target 12 has learned.

People familiar with the matter said Prospect is looking at shifting ownership of CharterCARE — the name of the Rhode Island health system that owns Roger Williams and Fatima — to a partnership between QHR Health and The Centurion Foundation.

Spokespersons for Prospect, QHR and Centurion have not responded to requests for comment, and it remains unclear whether the organizations will consummate a transaction. But California-based Prospect has been shrinking its East Coast footprint this month, announcing the sale of hospitals in Connecticut and Pennsylvania .

Target 12 first reported last week that Prospect was considering a sale of the two Rhode Island hospitals . A spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office confirmed that CharterCARE officials had a meeting with his staff to introduce them to the potential acquirers.

QHR, based in Tennessee, provides management and support services to 105 hospitals in 40 states, according to its website. The firm was spun off last year from its former parent company, Quorum Health Corp., and is now controlled by Grant Avenue Capital, a private equity firm.

In a news release last year, QHR President and CEO Dwayne Gunter described the company’s mission in part as being to “provide the solutions our clients require to remain independent, financially strong, and well-positioned to serve the evolving health care needs of their communities.”

While QHR is a private company, Centurion is an Atlanta-based 501(3) nonprofit organization that specializes in financing and developing health care facilities, with a focus on real estate.

“At Centurion, we help institutions address their unique challenges no matter how daunting they may seem,” the organization says on its website. “From obtaining capital to minimizing risk and reducing expenses, we tap into our array of resources and strategies to deliver on the needs of our clients.”

Elsewhere on the website, Centurion says, “Our expansive mission sets us apart from other 501(c)(3) real estate organizations and allows us to deliver unmatched results for a variety of clients.”

Any change of ownership for Roger Williams and Fatima would require approval by both the attorney general’s office and the R.I. Department of Health under the Hospital COnservsions ACt.

CharterCARE is Rhode Island’s third-largest hospital network, and the moves regarding its future come as the state’s two largest hospital groups — Lifespan and Care New England — are seeking state and federal regulatory approval to merge under one banner. A combined Lifespan-CNE would dominate hospital services in Rhode Island.

Last year Prospect executives engaged in a months-long battle with Neronha as the company sought approval for its largest shareholder to sell its stake in the business. The two sides eventually reached an agreement that set strict financial conditions for the transaction, including putting $80 million in an escrow account.

The attorney general also required Prospect to keep Roger Williams and Fatima “open and operational” with all of their current services for at least five years.

Roger Williams and Fatima, which employed roughly 2,800 workers as of last year, have gone through a series ownership changes in recent years. The two facilities first merged in 2009 under the umbrella of a new organization, CharterCARE. Prospect took control of CharterCARE in 2014, with an 85% stake in the organization.

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram

