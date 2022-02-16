Kim Kardashian wants a 'new life'

Tristan Thompson is in for a rude awakening if he thinks he has any chance of getting back with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA player and Kardashian split for what's said to be the final time over the summer after Kardashian learned he'd cheated on her again and fathered a child with another woman. News about Thompson's baby didn't break until after he and Kardashian broke up, and Thompson denied paternity. A DNA test proved he was the father of Maralee Nichols' son, with Nichols saying she had a five month relationship with Thompson while he was with Kardashian and lied and said he was single. Thompson has since publicly apologized to Kardashian, but sources say Kardashian has come to the realization that her and Thompson can never be.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO