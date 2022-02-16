ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian wants a 'new life'

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian has insisted she “deserves” to...

fremonttribune.com

The Independent

Kanye West shares photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date in new Valentine’s Day post

In his first post on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West has shared a picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on a date.The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye and who was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until their split last year, wrote: “I don’t have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative I’m not giving up on my family…”Sharing a picture from the Daily Mail website of Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian and actor Davidson, out on a date, West added: “I bought this coat for Kim before...
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Claims He Wasn’t Invited To Daughter’s Birthday, He Wants A ‘Public Apology’ From Kim Kardashian And Her Family

Kanye West has never been one to hold back his feelings on a situation, but this has been especially true over the past few months. The rapper has not only been candid about the state of his divorce with Kim Kardashian but also her alleged co-parenting methods. Just recently, the rapper accused his estranged wife of barring him from their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party. While West eventually made it to the event (with help from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott), he now wants a “public apology” from Kardashian and her entire family.
The Independent

Kanye West reacts after Kim Kardashian explains reason for divorcing him in new interview

Kanye West has issued a Kim Kardashian plea after his ex explained her reasoning for divorcing him in a new interview.In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, after seven years of marriage.However, since their breakup, the pair have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him.In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
Cosmopolitan

Pete Davidson Wants Kim Kardashian's Family to Know They Aren't "Just a Fling"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ going ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ strong ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ and apparently a) Kim's best friends are fully on board, and b) Kim's family also love his vibe. A source tells People that Kim's "friends are excited to see her genuinely happy" and that "everyone around her is just happy she's happy."
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Has Emotional Realization on Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is in for a rude awakening if he thinks he has any chance of getting back with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA player and Kardashian split for what's said to be the final time over the summer after Kardashian learned he'd cheated on her again and fathered a child with another woman. News about Thompson's baby didn't break until after he and Kardashian broke up, and Thompson denied paternity. A DNA test proved he was the father of Maralee Nichols' son, with Nichols saying she had a five month relationship with Thompson while he was with Kardashian and lied and said he was single. Thompson has since publicly apologized to Kardashian, but sources say Kardashian has come to the realization that her and Thompson can never be.
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
Cosmopolitan

Fans are all asking the same question about Kendall Jenner’s overlined lips

We’ve seen it before and now, we’re seeing it again: Kendall Jenner has once more overlined her lips – and we can’t get enough of it. Early last year the model divided the internet with her super defined lips, which was achieved by overdrawing with a lip pencil. Of course, her followers had a lot to say on the matter, but that didn't put Kenny off from doing it again.
