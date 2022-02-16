ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rains, landslides leave 34 dead in Brazil

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 34 people died after heavy rain...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FodorsTravel

I Was Robbed in Mexico. Don’t Make the Same Mistakes I Did

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Travel Tips. Do as I say, not as I do. For many, Puerto Peñasco, a Mexican beach town just a few hours south of Tucson, is a popular spot to frolic in the ocean, get a tan and enjoy some authentic tacos for a weekend getaway. My trip last May didn’t go that way—I was scammed and robbed instead, with no way to contact my family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Landslides#Rio De Janeiro#Extreme Weather
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY: *Weather Aware Day* Unseasonably warm and humid. Thunderstorms are likely to develop around daybreak, especially along and north of I-20, where a Level 1 “Marginal” threat for severe thunderstorms exists. Storms could feature torrential rain, damaging winds, hail, and low, but not zero, chance of a brief tornado. Much of this action will occur […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Voices: The sexist reason you’re not as scared of Storm Eunice as you should be

UPDATE, 21 February 2022: Following the publication of this article we were made aware of subsequent research that raised issues with the 2014 academic study referenced in this piece. The 2016 paper, published in journal Weather and Climate Extremes, found there was no difference in the death tolls between male- and female-named storms.Storm Eunice is poised to descend upon us, bringing with it a rare Met Office “red” alert in south Wales and southwest England – but you may not have noticed. For even though the government is poised to hold an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the potential...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
Outsider.com

Massive Winter Storm Threatens Northeast, Promising Strong Winds

After a brief reprieve from winter weather, regions spanning the Northeastern United States buckle down for another massive storm. Major winds and freezing rain had already wreaked havoc early Friday morning, leaving more than 100,000 Northeasterners without power. According to the New York Post, the massive storm will likely endure throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy