I just want a VR headset that doesn’t hurt to use. It’s not that virtual reality headsets haven’t come a long way. Take one look at concept images and real-life products from the '80s and '90s and it's easy to see that we have it pretty good in 2022. But I’m tired of the red marks on my face and the eye strain. The way little dewdrops of sweat collect on the corners of the rubber gasket that covers the faceplate of the Quest 2. The way my hair gets messed up by velcro and the surprisingly vice-like grip of the Quest’s “Elite Strap.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO